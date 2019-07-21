

CTV London





St. Thomas police are looking for a suspect after a man was attacked unprovoked while in a restaurant parking lot.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect punched the victim several times.

The suspect robbed the man of his cell phone as well.

He is described as 6 feet tall, in his 40s with a muscular build.

He was wearing a white ball cap, blue tank top and shorts.

Call police if you have any information.