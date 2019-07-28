

CTV London





London police say a woman was sexually assaulted Friday evening at Civic Gardens.

They say about 7 p.m. the woman was at the Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road and was approached by a man riding a bicycle.

Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and left westbound through the park.

The suspect is described as black with a dark complexion, between 35 and 45 years old.

He is about 5-foot-10, with a medium athletic build.

He is either bald or with short hair, has a black goatee and very white teeth.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants or shorts, black running shoes and mirrored aviator style sunglasses.

He also has a thick accent. He was riding a silver- or grey-coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.