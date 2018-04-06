

CTV London





Police in Sarnia have determined that there is no threat to St. Patrick’s High School after a social media post went viral for the second time.

On April 3rd, a post originating from the Kitchener area was made about a possible school shooting at St. Patrick’s High School.

Through an investigation a teen girl was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police and charged with uttering threats and mischief over $5,000.

However on Thursday the post started making the rounds on social media again.

Sarnia police investigated and determined that the post was the same post and that no new threats have been made.

St Patrick’s High School will remain open as scheduled.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Miro Soucek of the Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 6191.