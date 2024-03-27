'Pointing of a firearm' charge laid after disturbance in London

An airsoft gun has been seized following what police described as a “disturbance” in the city’s old south.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.

The suspect was still in the area and placed under arrest.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 26 year old from London has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.