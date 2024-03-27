LONDON
London

    • 'Pointing of a firearm' charge laid after disturbance in London

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    An airsoft gun has been seized following what police described as a “disturbance” in the city’s old south.

    Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.

    The suspect was still in the area and placed under arrest.

    The man who was shot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    A 26 year old from London has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon. 

