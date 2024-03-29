PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights prepare to take on Flint
With the London Knights recenlty finishing at the top of the OHL and second int he CHL, the team is now preparing for the first round of the playoffs.
Number one London will take on number eight Flint, with home ice advantage for the Knights starting Friday.
The Knights ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, reaching the 50-win plateau for the seventh time in franchise history.
Round 1 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
- Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Flint at London, 7:00pm
- Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Flint at London, 2:00pm
- Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
- Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
- Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
- Game 6: Sun., April 7 – London at Flint, 4:00pm*
- Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
