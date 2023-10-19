London

    • Pickup truck crashes into east London, Ont. building

    A pickup truck collided with a building at Dundas and Hale Streets on Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London) A pickup truck collided with a building at Dundas and Hale Streets on Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)

    No injuries were reported after a pickup truck collided with a building in east London, Ont. Thursday.

    The incident happened at Dundas and Hale Streets.

    Eastbound traffic on Dundas Street was reduced to one lane while police investigated the incident.

    Witnesses said tenants of the building were evacuated.

    A city engineer is expected to attend the scene to determine if the structure is safe.

    Police told CTV News no charges will be laid in relation to this accident, but have not said what led to the crash.

    No further details are available at this time.

    A pickup truck collided with a building at Dundas and Hale Streets on Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News