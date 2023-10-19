Pickup truck crashes into east London, Ont. building

No injuries were reported after a pickup truck collided with a building in east London, Ont. Thursday.

The incident happened at Dundas and Hale Streets.

Eastbound traffic on Dundas Street was reduced to one lane while police investigated the incident.

Witnesses said tenants of the building were evacuated.

A city engineer is expected to attend the scene to determine if the structure is safe.

Police told CTV News no charges will be laid in relation to this accident, but have not said what led to the crash.

No further details are available at this time.

A pickup truck collided with a building at Dundas and Hale Streets on Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)