Double-fatal crash in Perth County

Two people have died following a crash in Perth East.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.

Two people in the passenger vehicle, a 75 year old and 76 year old, both from Woolwich, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has information, such as dashcam footage, that could help with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.