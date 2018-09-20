

London police have released a pair of photos of a suspect and a vehicle wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say in the early morning hours of September 11th, a woman was trying to flag down a taxi in the Richmond Street and Western Road area.

A black four-door Honda civic stopped and the woman got inside, believing it was an unmarked taxi.

The alleged victim says she was taken to a parking lot in the area of Dundas and Maitland and sexually assaulted.

Call police if you have information.