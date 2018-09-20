Featured
Photos released of suspect and vehicle in sexual assault investigation
Suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in London Ont. sexual assault investigation. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 1:04PM EDT
London police have released a pair of photos of a suspect and a vehicle wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
Police say in the early morning hours of September 11th, a woman was trying to flag down a taxi in the Richmond Street and Western Road area.
A black four-door Honda civic stopped and the woman got inside, believing it was an unmarked taxi.
The alleged victim says she was taken to a parking lot in the area of Dundas and Maitland and sexually assaulted.
Call police if you have information.