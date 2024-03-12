LONDON
    Pedestrian injured in Monday's Canada Post office crash, Woodstock police say

    Police in Woodstock are investigating a collision in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave after a pickup truck drove into a building. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Police have confirmed one pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a Woodstock Canada post office on Monday afternoon.

    According to the Woodstock Police Service, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of Norwich Avenue and Montclair Drive following reports that a pickup truck had driven into a building.

    It was soon learned that the vehicle crashed into a Canada Post office.

    In an update on Tuesday, police said one pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

    The investigation continues.

    The Woodstock Police Service asks anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 519-537-2323 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

    — With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

