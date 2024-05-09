New booklet takes on mobility challenges for some London road users

Local mobility advocates are hoping a new booklet will help road users understand the challenges some commuters face in navigating London, Ont. streets.

The group SDG Cities, along with Pillar Nonprofit Network, released ‘Unseen Commuters: Navigating Injustices in Urban Mobility’ Thursday.

It tells real-life stories of mobility inequity on London roads.

It also features a fictional account of how cities can do better at meeting everyone’s mobility needs, from drivers, to cyclists, to pedestrians.

SDC Cities London Lead Luis Patricio said the booklet discusses the challenges for some of living in a car-centric city.

“So anyone who doesn’t have access to a vehicle, or who has to spend a significant amount of their income to afford owning a vehicle, they have those challenges, and the Mobility Master Plan is aware of that. So now it’s trying to figure out how to articulate measures in infrastructure projects that will address those issues,” said Patricio.

London’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan has been updated to include ‘mobility poverty’ as a guiding principle for all road infrastructure projects.