Pickup truck crashes into Woodstock post office

    There is an ongoing police investigation in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave in Woodstock.

    Woodstock police said that a vehicle drove into a building in that plaza.

    CTV News attended the scene of the collision and learned that the building was a Canada Post office.

    Police are asking that the public avoid the area.

    No further details are available at this time.

    —With files from CTV London’s Daryl Newcombe

