Pickup truck crashes into Woodstock post office

There is an ongoing police investigation in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave in Woodstock.

Woodstock police said that a vehicle drove into a building in that plaza.

CTV News attended the scene of the collision and learned that the building was a Canada Post office.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

—With files from CTV London’s Daryl Newcombe

Police in Woodstock are investigating a collision in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave after a pickup truck drove into a building. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Police in Woodstock are investigating a collision in the parking lot of 433 Norwich Ave after a pickup truck drove into a building. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)