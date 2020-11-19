Advertisement
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a car near downtown
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:43AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 9:13AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on York Street between Waterloo and Colborne at 7:15 pm Wednesday Night.
Police had York Street between Colborne and Waterloo closed for several hours after the incident took place, with evidence markers covering a wide area.
Police say the driver remained at the scene but no injuries were reported to them.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died as a result of those injuries.
The investigation is now in the hands of the Traffic Mangement Unit.