LONDON, ONT. -- A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on York Street between Waterloo and Colborne at 7:15 pm Wednesday Night.

Police had York Street between Colborne and Waterloo closed for several hours after the incident took place, with evidence markers covering a wide area.

Police say the driver remained at the scene but no injuries were reported to them.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died as a result of those injuries.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Traffic Mangement Unit.