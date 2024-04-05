Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children

A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.

The parents, now in their 50s, face a total of 47 charges dating back to 2003.

They have plead not guilty to sexual assault, sexual exploitation, forcible confinement, and incest, among other charges.

A ban on publication has been placed on identifying the parents or the children.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.