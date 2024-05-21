One person dead following long weekend crash near Durham, Ont.
Police say an 18-year-old man from South Bruce has died following a crash near Durham.
The single vehicle collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on Concession 8 NDR in West Grey.
The driver was pronounced deceased in hospital.
West Grey police continue to investigate.
