Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London

A London man has been charged after police responded to a call for a break and enter over the weekend.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

When officers arrived they saw a hole in the fence to the business as well as property belonging to the business outside of the fenced area.

After looking at video surveillance from the area and getting a description, a suspect was arrested nearby.

A 49-year-old man is facing charges of break, enter and theft, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.