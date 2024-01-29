Pap tests being offered at St. Joseph's Colposcopy clinic

Women's health is front and centre for St Johseph's Health Care in London on Monday.

A pop-up pap test clinic is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colposcopy Clinic at 268 Grosvenor St., Zone B, Level 4, Room B4-507.

People normally require a referral to the clinic but Monday only, the doors are open for routine screening to anyone age 25 and older who has not had a pap test in the past three years.

A pap test, also called a pap smear, is an exam used to look for changes in cervical cells that may develop into cancer later. Cells are taken from the surface of the cervix and sent to a lab to be examined under a microscope.

“Dealing with cancer of the cervix is a traumatic experience for the patient and their families,” said Medical Director of St. Joseph’s Colposcopy Clinic and Regional Lead for Cervical Screening Dr. Robert Di Cecco. “The treatments for cervical cancer can be very invasive and take a huge physical and emotional toll on the individual and their families. Success of those treatments depends on how early it’s caught. Timely screening allows for the detection of changes beforethey become cancerous – changes that place the individual at risk. The identification of pre-cancerous changes allows us to remove these abnormalities with minor procedures that do not result in a major upheaval to the individual’s life.”

People who attend are asked to bring their Ontario health card.

St. Joseph’s Colposcopy Clinic will follow up with anyone whose results are abnormal.