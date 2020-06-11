Advertisement
Owen Sound police locate missing child in Harrison Park
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:23PM EDT
Missing child located in Harrison Park in Owen Sound Ont. on June 11, 2020. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- It was a frightening ordeal for a family in Owen Sound Thursday after their three-year-old son disappeared for about an hour in Harrison Park.
The toddler walked off while playing near the toboggan hill.
Police say the family was unfamiliar with the area and contacted police shortly after he wandered off.
The boy was not hurt and was found near a fence of a neighbouring farm.