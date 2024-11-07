'It's really hard to keep people healthy and alive in space': Western University symposium promotes work in space health

Facing the challenges of staying healthy in space, Western University in London, On. is hosting a three-day symposium designed to help do just that.

As NASA prepares for a return to the Moon and talks continue about going to Mars, one of the focuses is on maintaining the physical and mental health of astronauts on longer missions.

Sarah Gallagher is a professor in Western’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. She is also co-chair of this year's Canadian Space Health Research Symposium taking place on the Western campus, "You need to bring together experts from all different fields - from engineering or medicine and molecular biology and psychology - in order to think about what you need to do and how you can keep people healthy and live in a very low resource, extremely isolated, confined environment."

Researchers have come from across Canada and around the world to share ideas designed to improve the health and safety of astronauts.

Researchers looking at health issues in space gather at Western University (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

While most people in Canada have relatively easy access to health care, distance can be a complicating factor - it's the same in space. The International Space Station (ISS) is only about 400km above sea level. Gallagher said illness on the ISS is less of a challenge than illness on the longer journeys being considered, "It's really hard to keep people healthy and alive in space. And those challenges just get even greater as you go farther away; as you go beyond low-earth orbit to the Moon and eventually to Mars."

Dr. Dave Williams is a retired Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut, "We're now talking about medical autonomy, developing a technology, the capabilities to be able to take care of people and deliver sophisticated medical care in these remote environments."

Williams was a mission specialist on two space shuttle missions and was the first non-American to hold a senior management position within NASA. He's had an extensive medical career, including time as an emergency room physician. He believes Canada has a unique perspective on remote medicine, "I think the clinical capability that we have in northern Canada could be looked at as an analog for space medicine research."

Canadian Space Agency acting director Mathieu Caron said Canada bolstered its reputation in robotics with the Canadarm and could now play a significant role in space health research – benefitting not only the space program but also many young Canadians.

Canadian Space Agency acting director Mathieu Caron addresses Canadian Space Health Research Symposium at Western University.(Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

He pointed to London-native Jeremy Hanson, who is set to become the first non-American to circle the moon during next year's NASA Artemis 2 mission. Caron told CTV News, "The astronauts have a huge inspirational factor that can serve as a catalyst for further research and development activities. But also to encourage the younger generation to go into STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math]... to the benefit of Canada as a whole."

One of the more interesting research paths presented at the symposium came from teams out of Western University and Michigan Technical University who were working together. Their paper looks at converting asteroids into food. According to Sarah Gallagher, “You can't do the groceries for three years of food. You need to be able to produce it while you're traveling. So, it's kind of a crazy idea making food from asteroids - but it turns out they have carbon, that, you know, that most of our food is made up of."

The symposium wraps up on Friday.