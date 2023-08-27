Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner to be laid to rest on Sunday
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination.
44-year-old Rahman died following a violent assault at his restaurant The Curry House, located on the 900-block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound on Aug. 17.
Police said Rahman and his nephew were attacked by three men after Rahman asked the men to settle their bill as he attempted to close the restaurant for the night, which led to a “dispute.”
The three suspects then violently attacked Rahman and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, out on the sidewalk outside the restaurant before fleeing the scene.
Rahman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries one week later in a London, Ont. hospital.
A post-mortem examination into the Rahman’s death has been completed, but police have not yet disclosed the results, including a cause of death. In an email to CTV News London, OPP said if police do release the information, it will be shared via a press release.
Owen Sound police released these photos of two suspects believed to be involved in a violent assault that occurred on 9th Avenue East on August 17, 2023. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) On Aug. 24, police released images and descriptions of two of the alleged suspects involved in the assault, and have asked the public for help in identifying them.
- The first male is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.
- The second male suspect is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short brown hair which is longer on top, wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.
- Both are believed to be in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties in age
An estimated 800 people attended a vigil for Rahman held on the evening of Aug. 24.
A GoFundMe campaign launched for Rahman and his family has so far raised more than $208,000, fra surpassing its goal of $25,000.
According to the GoFundMe, Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon at the Greenwood Cemetery in Owen Sound, following a funeral prayer at the Owen Sound Muslim Association.
“We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life,” the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote.
— With files from CTV News London’s Fiona Robertson and CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips
