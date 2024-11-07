Barn fire in South Bruce engulfs structure

South Bruce OPP say they were on the scene of a barn fire this morning in Carrick Township.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, an address on Concession 2 summoned multiple emergency services to tend to a large barn fire.

The investigation showed that the fire had started inside the structure, spreading quickly to engulf the structure.

Some cattle, pigs, and sheep were housed in the barn, and while most of the cattle were safely removed, some animals were trapped inside and perished in the blaze.

Residents and emergency responders were uninjured, and the total losses have not yet been estimated. At this time, police say that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.