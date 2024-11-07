Windsor driver charged in Brooke-Alvinston collision

A Windsor driver has been charged following a collision in Brooke-Alvinston.

On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., emergency services responded to the incident at Inwood Road and Aberfeldy Line.

Police said a cube van and pick-up truck collided and both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the road was closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened.

A 62-year-old Windsor driver has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm as a result.