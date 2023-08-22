Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault

The front steps of Sharif Rahman’s restaurant are overflowing with flowers and notes of support, as the Owen Sound community tries to come to grips with a vicious assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.

“Sharif, I think, was pure to the core. He was generous, he was kind, he was questioning. He had a global perspective, but he was always looking to make his community better,” said his friend Mary Anne Alton.

The 44-year-old Rahman, who moved to Owen Sound from Bangladesh in 2015, was attempting to close up his restaurant on Aug. 17 around 9 p.m., and settle up with his final customers.

Then those patrons, three men, turned on Rahman, allegedly pushing and striking him and his nephew. His nephew suffered minor injuries, but Rahman suffered serious, life threatening head injuries, and has not yet regained consciousness.

An undated image of Sharif Rahman, owner of The Curry House in Owen Sound. As of August 22, 2023, he is in critical condition following an assault at his restaurant on August 17. (Source: Facebook)

“I know right now, Sharif is in a very dire situation. I believe in the power of prayer and in miracles, and I’m looking forward to Sharif regaining consciousness and knowing this entire community is behind him,” said Alton, whose known Rahman for the past six years.

A Go Fund Me page to support Rahman and his family has already raised over $95,000.

People like Diana Meder, who didn’t know Rahman personally, decided to sell some family heirlooms to help contribute towards fundraising efforts.

“This was a man who was beloved by his community, and they want to show, they want to do something for the family, in whatever little, small way they can,” said Meder, who works at the local radio station.

Cards and flowers are seen outside The Curry House in Owen Sound on August 22, 2023, after its owner, Sharif Rahman, was assaulted at his restaurant on August 17. He’s in critical condition. Some of the notes posted read “We are so sorry this happened to you. We love your restaurant,” and “Your community loves you.” (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Owen Sound police are looking for vehicle or surveillance video from Thursday night in an attempt to apprehend the three man responsible for this assault that they say happened just outside The Curry House, almost exactly where flowers now adorn the restaurant’s front steps.

“He said to me once, I’m so grateful to be here, and you know, we are even more grateful to have him here. Can’t wait for him to be back here, to make our community better,” said Alton.

A description of the suspects can be found on the Owen Sound Police Service's website.