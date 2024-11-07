Ukrainian Londoners cautiously optimistic as Trump returns to power
Following Donald Trump's election as the next president of the United States, the leaders of the London Ukrainian Centre (LUC) are cautiously optimistic - even though Trump’s past statements still resonate.
“Quite a few people were worried about it, because of the messages President Trump had said on national television about how he would end this war,” stated Volodymyr Vorbets, president of LUC.
President-elect Trump has repeatedly said he would end the war with Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, and continues to speak favourably of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On September 27 during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, “I also have a very good relationship with President Putin, and if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.”
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (Source: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Vorobets is skeptical that a quick resolution to the war with Russia is possible without tough choices.
“Hard decisions would have to be made, and the swift decisions would have to be made. And in my opinion, [Trump] could make those decisions. However, I hope this decision will be favorable to [the] Ukrainian side.”
Daria Hryckiw represents the Ukrainian National Congress in London, during the election she had reservations about Trump’s commitment to her homeland. As he comes to power, she is confident he will work to stop the war that will soon have lasted 1000 days.
“President Trump will understand Ukraine. There will be more conversation, more positive attitude with President Zelensky,” she told CTV News London.
If Trump can help to bring about a negotiated end to the war, it will be good news for many Ukrainian refugees in London.
Ukrainian refugees board a plane before flying to Canada, from Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Source: AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Vorobets said the cost of living in Canada has already forced almost 10 per cent of those who fled here in the early days of the battle to return to their war-torn nation.
“It's really expensive - rent, food, gas, insurance, you name it. They could not sustain their rent, they were running out of money, so they had to leave Canada.”
When asked how Londoners could help Ukrainians still living in Canada and abroad, he suggested prayers, kind words, and where able, donations of support.
