Overcast skies to continue blanketing London, Ont. region

It’s been a cold and dreary start to December, and although there will be a brief reprieve on Wednesday with some sunshine, overcast skies will continue to blanket the Forest City.

According to Environment Canada, there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries early Monday evening, with a low of – 6 C, feeling like – 9 overnight.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, cloudy skies will continue with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. The high will reach 2 C, but with the wind chill it will feel like – 10 in the morning.

On Tuesday night, there will be overcast skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, and a low of – 5 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

Things will look a little brighter on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, and a high of 0 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.