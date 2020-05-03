Over 85 tractors, combines, and pick up trucks formed a procession Friday afternoon
WINGHAM, ON -- Funeral visitations are one of the many casualties of the COVID-19 social distancing regulations.
The friends and family of Bruno Braecker were not going to let that stop them from honouring him.
Over 85 tractors, combines, and pick up trucks formed a procession Friday afternoon.
The collection of neighbours and friends drove past Breckers farm near Walton.
The 80 year-old was a beloved member of the McKillop community; farming there his entire life.
Organizers of the rolling procession said this is the way Bruno would have wanted to remembered.