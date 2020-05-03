WINGHAM, ON -- Funeral visitations are one of the many casualties of the COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

The friends and family of Bruno Braecker were not going to let that stop them from honouring him.

Over 85 tractors, combines, and pick up trucks formed a procession Friday afternoon.

The collection of neighbours and friends drove past Breckers farm near Walton.

The 80 year-old was a beloved member of the McKillop community; farming there his entire life.

Organizers of the rolling procession said this is the way Bruno would have wanted to remembered.