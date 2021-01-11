LONDON, ONT -- Police execute cannabis act search warrant at northwest London commercial address, Monday.

OPP seized 5,332 marihuana plants worth over $5 million dollars Monday from a commercial property located at 1490 North Routledge Park.

As a result a Cannabis Act search warrant, an investigation found the plants at various stages of growth.

A 34-year-old from London, a 57-year-old from Markham, a 53-year-old from Scarborough and a 21-year-old from Toronto have been charged with 'cultivation not in a dwelling house'.

The four accused will appear in court in April.