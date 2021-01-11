LONDON, ONT. -- OPP responded to reports of an altercation involving six individuals on Sunday, just before 8 a.m. on Main Street in Parkhill, Ont.

Police were told two suspects involved in the altercation were allegedly seen; one with a knife and the other holding a pistol.

Two victims attempted to flee the area by foot, but was said to have been struck in the head with the firearm.

Police located the suspects, who fled the scene in a grey Volkswagen as they failed to stop at a traffic stop on Narin Raod.

The suspects were eventually located in London.

A Glock 17 pellet gun, which was tossed from the vehicle, as well as a knife and illegal drugs were located upon stopping the suspects.

A 17-year-old from London has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Committing an offence with an imitation firearm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of controlled drugs cocaine, opioid

Two accounts under the Highway Traffic Act

Two 18-year-olds from Central Elgin and an 18-year-old from London were also charged with possession (opioid), possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, use of an imitation firearm, and assault with a weapon.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.