Jeremy Reddick, who was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Dakoda Martin, heas been sentenced in a London court.

While he received an automatic life sentence for the conviction, it was decided Friday that he will serve a minimum of 14 years before being eligible for parole.

The Crown was asking that Reddick serve at least 15 years in prison, while the defence was asking for a 10-year minimum before parole eligibility.

Reddick, 34, was convicted in September for the stabbing death of 21-year-old Martin at Victoria Park on May 28, 2016 when Martin was coming to the aid of a woman.

Reddick was also found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection with an attack on Andre Williams, who testified at the trial.

Emotional victim impact statements were delivered at the sentencing hearing.

Martin's sister told the court, “Jeremy you changed our family dynamic, you took Dakota away from us forever.”

The court also heard that Reddick had a tough upbringing, supporting himself by selling drugs, and has a lengthy and violent criminal record.

Reddick could be seen sobbing while sitting in the prisoner's box during the emotional victim impact statements.

