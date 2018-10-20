

CTV London





Southern Georgian Bay OPP have called in a helicopter, K-9 unit and drone as the search continues Saturday for a missing man.

Police have been searching in the area of South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road in Georgian Bay Township after being alerted by a Honey Harbour Road resident that a male secured his vehicle on their property and failed to return for it.

Police were called about the missing man on Wednesday about 6:45 p.m.

The missing man has been identified as Eric Spencer.

Police say he is from Thornbury. He is 60 years old and stands 173 cm tall, weighing 78 kg.

Spencer has green eyes, light brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing a dark spring/fall jacket, a grey sweatshirt, beige casual pants, red baseball cap and black or brown boots.

Anyone who may seen or knows of the Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.