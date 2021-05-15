WINDSOR, ONT. -- Perth area OPP is trying to locate a 17-year-old girl last seen in Monkton.

Police say Tekyra Rogers, 17, wears glasses, with brown shoulder length hair, she is about 5’8” around 170 lbs.

Her clothing is unknown, but she is believed to be carrying a burgundy backpack and could be wearing a red Fanshawe College hoodie, thin blue and white jacket, blue and white pajama pants, and black ankle boots.

Rogers was last seen in West Perth, Monkton around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking the public to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information.