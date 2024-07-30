OPP responds to vessel taking on water, 'the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one you're wearing'

South Bruce OPP are issuing a reminder to boaters that “the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one your wearing” following the response to a vessel in distress on the waters of the Saugeen River today.

OPP Marine Unit responded to the mouth of the river in Southampton today in response to a vessel that was taking on water, and had lost power.

With the assistance of a civilian boat, the water logged vessel was brought to safety, and thankfully nobody was injured.