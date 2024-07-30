LONDON
London

    • OPP responds to vessel taking on water, 'the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one you're wearing'

    Police say the help of a civilian vessel resulted in no injuries (Source: OPP) Police say the help of a civilian vessel resulted in no injuries (Source: OPP)
    Share

    South Bruce OPP are issuing a reminder to boaters that “the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one your wearing” following the response to a vessel in distress on the waters of the Saugeen River today.

    OPP Marine Unit responded to the mouth of the river in Southampton today in response to a vessel that was taking on water, and had lost power.

    With the assistance of a civilian boat, the water logged vessel was brought to safety, and thankfully nobody was injured.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News