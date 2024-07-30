OPP responds to vessel taking on water, 'the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one you're wearing'
South Bruce OPP are issuing a reminder to boaters that “the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one your wearing” following the response to a vessel in distress on the waters of the Saugeen River today.
OPP Marine Unit responded to the mouth of the river in Southampton today in response to a vessel that was taking on water, and had lost power.
With the assistance of a civilian boat, the water logged vessel was brought to safety, and thankfully nobody was injured.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Conservatives take aim at NDP in new attack ad ahead of September byelections
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
BREAKING Helicopter crashes into building in central Ireland
A helicopter has crashed into a building in central Ireland, causing a number of casualties, authorities said Tuesday.
Israel says it has struck Beirut targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 children and teens
Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Simone Biles and Team USA earn 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's gymnastics
American gymnastics star Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals on Tuesday night to win another Olympic Gold.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.