

CTV London





Middlesex OPP have now released the name of a person who died in a crash on Boxing Day, southwest of London.

Channon George, 27, from Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation died in the single-vehicle collision on Southminister Bourne Road around 6:15 a.m.

Police say it wasn't reported until 8 a.m.

Police determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge barrier.

George was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say they are still investigating the crash.