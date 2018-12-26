Featured
OPP release name of woman killed in Boxing Day crash
Fatal crash on Southminister Bourne near London Ont. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:23AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 7:16AM EST
Middlesex OPP have now released the name of a person who died in a crash on Boxing Day, southwest of London.
Channon George, 27, from Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation died in the single-vehicle collision on Southminister Bourne Road around 6:15 a.m.
Police say it wasn't reported until 8 a.m.
Police determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge barrier.
George was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP say they are still investigating the crash.