Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
OPP, Oneida Police launch death investigation
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:23PM EDT
An Ontario Province Police officer is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police along with the Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service have launched a death investigation following a call to a property Monday night.
There are media reports that the investigation involves a shooting, however police have not confirmed that detail.
Police said the death investigation was launched after responding to a call at a property on Clara Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames around 8:30 p.m.
An update is expected Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story, more to come…