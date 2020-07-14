LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police along with the Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service have launched a death investigation following a call to a property Monday night.

There are media reports that the investigation involves a shooting, however police have not confirmed that detail.

Police said the death investigation was launched after responding to a call at a property on Clara Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames around 8:30 p.m.

An update is expected Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, more to come…