OPP looking for federal offender known to frequent London, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for a federal offender, known to frequent London, Ont.

Anavah La'Adri'El is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

The 52 year old is described as a white man, 6’ tall, 187 lbs with balding brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, he is currently serving a 13 year and nine month sentence for Robbery x8, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive while Disqualified and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The offender is also known to frequent the Toronto, Peterborough, Lindsay, Brighton and Oshawa areas.

Anyone with information or who may see La'Adri'El, is asked to contact OPP.