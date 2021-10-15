OPP looking for federal offender known to frequent London, Ont.
The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for a federal offender, known to frequent London, Ont.
Anavah La'Adri'El is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.
The 52 year old is described as a white man, 6’ tall, 187 lbs with balding brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, he is currently serving a 13 year and nine month sentence for Robbery x8, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive while Disqualified and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.
The offender is also known to frequent the Toronto, Peterborough, Lindsay, Brighton and Oshawa areas.
Anyone with information or who may see La'Adri'El, is asked to contact OPP.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. counterterror officers investigating MP's stabbing death
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
NEW | House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
NEW | Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa’s children’s hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
33-year sentence for U.S. man in case of fentanyl ring run from Canadian prison
An American man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for his role in an international fentanyl trafficking ring that was operating out of a Canadian prison.
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents not yet immunized against COVID-19
Nearly 160,000 Waterloo Region residents are either not fully immunized against COVID-19 or are not yet eligible for the jab, the health unit says.
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Windsor
-
Ontario rolls out vaccine mobile app and QR code: What Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Windsor-Essex residents can download a QR code to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status at non-essential businesses.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor police
Windsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Arson investigation launched after Wyandotte Street fire, police asking for help
Windsor police are asking for help with an arson investigation on Wyandotte Street West.
Barrie
-
Second person dies after car vs train crash in Tottenham, police say
Police confirm a second person has died following a crash involving a car and a train Thursday night in Tottenham.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 31 new COVID-19 cases, student infections climb
Public health logged 31 new COVID-19 positive cases in Simcoe Muskoka on Friday as student cases climb.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery win
A lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight
The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
North Bay police seize more than $348K in illicit drugs
A 38-year-old North Bay man is facing several drug-related charges after police seized more than $384,000 in illegal drugs during a combined operation Thursday.
-
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital puts 37 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccine mandate
The hospital in Ottawa's west end announced Friday afternoon that 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated and complying with the new policy for staff.
-
45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Eighteen of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20, while 11 cases involve residents 40 to 49 years old.
Toronto
-
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens after linking two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laid
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
Man dead in 24th homicide this year: Montreal police
Montreal police marked the city's 24th homicide for 2021 after a man who was stabbed earlier this week succumbed to his injuries.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches
A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
Searchers find body of fisherman missing off Yarmouth, N.S.
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Winnipeg
-
4 deaths, 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Friday
Manitoba reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Northern Manitoba community asking for help amid rise in COVID-19 cases
A northern Manitoba community is looking for government help amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Manitoba teacher finishes gruelling Sahara Desert ultramarathon to raise funds for people living with disabilities
After conquering Mount Everest in 2019, a Winnipeg man set his sights on another extreme challenge, and another chance to raise money for people living with disabilities.
Calgary
-
NEW
-
3 men injured in 'random' downtown attacks, CTrain service disrupted: Calgary police
Calgary police say three people were injured in a series of random attacks in the downtown core on Friday.
-
Coun. Joe Magliocca breach of trust, fraud case adjourned to November
The case against Calgary Ward 2 incumbent Coun. Joe Magliocca has been adjourned to Nov. 5.
Edmonton
-
NEW
-
Flu shot bookings open in Alberta, appointments start on Monday
Alberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
Woman's disappearance in July ruled suspicious 3 months later
The disappearance of an Edmonton woman is being investigated by homicide detectives.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Driver dead after Mill Bay crash, another sent to hospital
Mounties say one person was killed and another was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday near Mill Bay, B.C.
-
Holiday parades returning to Greater Victoria this winter
The Santa Lights Parade, Sidney Sparkles Parade, The IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive, and Esquimalt Light Parade will all be returning in late November and early December.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General Hospital
Island Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.