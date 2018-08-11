

CTV London





A Londoner has died following a motorcycle crash in Norfolk County.

OPP say on Saturday afternoon they responded to a collision on Spooky Hollow Road near Charlotteville.

Through the course of the investigation, they determined that a white and blue coloured motorcycle was travelling southwest along the road with other motorcycle riders when the driver left the roadway.

The motorcycle entered the west side of the road and collided with a metal gate and tree.

As a result of the collision, the 38-year-old rider suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Police say speed and alcohol were not a factor.