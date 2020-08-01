LONDON, ONT. -- The long weekend has gotten off to a tragic start as a man drowned in the waters of Grand Bend Saturday.

Lambton OPP tell CTV London that just before 12 p.m., a man went under the water and didn't resurface.

Lifeguards and bystanders managed to get to him and pulled him out but he succumbed to his injuries.

OPP have not released a name, age or hometown of the deceased at this point.

Lifeguards made all swimmers get out of the water and it was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.