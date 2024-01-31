OPP investigating at a home in Central Elgin

There is significant police activity at a home on Roberts Line, just east of Quaker Road in Central Elgin.

Members of the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch and the Forensics Identification Unit have also arrived arrived at the scene throughout the morning.

Emergency responders were called to a a home southeast of St. Thomas around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have closed Roberts Line between Quaker Road and Chestnut Grove Road and are focused at a home on Roberts Line.

No further details have been provided at this time.

A large number of police vehicles are gathered in front of a residence on Roberts Line, about half a kilometer east of Quaker Road in Central Elgin. Jan. 31, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)