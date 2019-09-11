Featured
OPP investigating after trees tagged in Walkerton
Trees hit with graffiti in Walkerton, Ont. are seen in this image released by OPP on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:45PM EDT
South Bruce OPP are investigating after another incident of graffiti on trees along the West River Trail and Rail Trail, this time in Walkerton, Ont.
Similar incidents were reported in June and July along the same trail in the area of Brockton, Ont.
Police are reminding the public that graffiti is a criminal offence punishable by jail time on conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.cstip.ca.