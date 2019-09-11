South Bruce OPP are investigating after another incident of graffiti on trees along the West River Trail and Rail Trail, this time in Walkerton, Ont.

Similar incidents were reported in June and July along the same trail in the area of Brockton, Ont.

Police are reminding the public that graffiti is a criminal offence punishable by jail time on conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.cstip.ca.