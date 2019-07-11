

CTV London





South Bruce OPP are asking for public help to identify those responsible for tagging trees along the West River Trail and the Rail Trail.

Police were called on June 26 and then again on July 5 for reports of spray-painted symbols on trees in Brockton, Ont.

OPP are reminding residents that this kind of graffiti can result in criminal charges and are asking that suspicious activity be reported immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.cstip.ca.