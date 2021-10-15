OPP identify Strathroy hit and run victim

Exeter, Ont. -

Middlesex OPP have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont. earlier this week.

Johannes Francis Smolders, 45, of Strathroy has been identified as the victim.

Investigators say a westbound cyclist was reportedly struck from behind by a westbound vehicle on Calvert Drive on Wednesday and ejected from the bike.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved and believe it may have been a Dodge Dakota pickup truck between the model years of 1997-2004, or a Dodge Durango SUV, between the years of 1998-2003.

Auto repair facilities, scrap yards and local repair outlets are being encouraged to contact police if a vehicle matching the description was recently repaired of if parts were sold for a passenger side headlight assembly.

The investigation continues and OPP say further updates will be provided when they become available.