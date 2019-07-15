

Oxford County OPP have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Potters Road near Otterville, Ont. last week.

Jermaine Booth, 41, was the driver when the SUV he was in rolled into a ditch and came to a stop in a field early Tuesday morning.

Booth, a Jamaican national, died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Four other men in the vehicle, all seasonal labourers from Jamaica, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two suffered serious injuries.

The fatal crash was the last in a string of crashes early last week that left three people dead including two motorcyclists.