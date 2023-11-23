LONDON
London

    • OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman

    Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP. Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

    The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is now overseeing the case of a missing Tillsonburg woman.

    Lola Watson, 72, was last seen Nnov. 8.

    She is described as Black, approximately 5’ 1”, 145 pounds with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes

    According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.

    Contact OPP if you have any information.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News