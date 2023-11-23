OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is now overseeing the case of a missing Tillsonburg woman.

Lola Watson, 72, was last seen Nnov. 8.

She is described as Black, approximately 5’ 1”, 145 pounds with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes

According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.

Contact OPP if you have any information.