OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman
The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is now overseeing the case of a missing Tillsonburg woman.
Lola Watson, 72, was last seen Nnov. 8.
She is described as Black, approximately 5’ 1”, 145 pounds with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes
According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.
Contact OPP if you have any information.
WATCH Have you seen these flyers? Real estate broker explains 'cash for home' offers
Amid Canada's crushing housing supply shortage, some homeowners may have noticed a rise in flyers offering to pay cash upfront for property. One real estate broker explains that although these mysterious notes are legal, it's usually a strategy from investors looking to make a quick profit.
Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
A 5-year-old girl is in emergency care after Dublin knife attack. Police don't suspect terrorism
A five-year-old girl is receiving emergency medical treatment in a Dublin hospital following an attack on Thursday that involved a knife. A woman and two other children were injured.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
French military to contribute 15,000 soldiers to massive security operation for Paris Olympics
France's military is planning to contribute 15,000 soldiers to the massive security operation for next year's Paris Olympics, an army general involved in the preparations said Thursday.
WATCH Dramatic video shows worker's rescue from roof of burning building
Dramatic footage from a construction site in Reading, U.K., shows the moment that a worker was rescued from the roof of a building engulfed by flames.
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Kitchener
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
Waterloo crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Wednesday.
Windsor
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
Windsor-Detroit border wait times increase on American Thanksgiving
Many Windsorites are heading stateside for the American Thanksgiving holiday, which could cause some increases in border wait times.
73-year-old man dies in Wallaceburg crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 73-year-old man has died after a crash Wallaceburg.
Barrie
Expect major delays on Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont. after gravel truck spill
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. has come to a grinding halt after a gravel truck flipped over the median.
Barrie's south-end road expansion gains momentum with the aim to alleviate congestion
Crews are focused on underground infrastructure construction along the Bryne Drive South extension that will connect Caplan Avenue to the Harvey Road bridge.
23-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle collision involving transport truck
A 23-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Tuesday night in Shelburne.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
Ottawa
BREAKING 1 person dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
One person is dead and a second person is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning shooting on Draffin Court in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete
OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa
A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.
Toronto
11 people now charged in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Toronto Indigo store
Eleven people have now been charged in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a major book store chain in Yorkville, Toronto police say.
NDP pushing for Ontario to become 3rd Canadian province to offer free birth control
The Ontario NDP is hoping the Doug Ford government will support a motion to provide coverage for birth control under OHIP.
Montreal
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc. She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.
English school boards 'pleased' as Quebec suspends some education law rules
The Quebec English School Boards Association and the education minister say they're pleased to come to an understanding on the province suspending some governance rules contained in the new education law.
Atlantic
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton highway.
Passing system brings heavy snow, rain to the Maritimes; bitter November chill follows
The low-pressure system that moved from the northeastern U.S. past the southwest of Nova Scotia brought in both some high snow and rain totals.
Crandall University professor fired after 6-month investigation into ‘inappropriate behaviour’
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
Winnipeg
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
Deal-hunting Winnipegger’s holiday hamper project snowballing as demand grows
When the temperatures start to dip, Ally Beauchesne begins scouring flyers and thrifty Facebook groups, looking for the best deals on all the things that make the holidays merry and bright.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Pembina Highway
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Calgary
Cyclist hit on Macleod Trail was waving broom at vehicles: Calgary police
Calgary police have released more details about a crash on Macleod Trail on Wednesday that sent a cyclist to hospital.
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say
A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.
Carbon capture won't allow oil companies to increase capacity: IEA
A new report from the International Energy Agency warns that oil and gas companies shouldn't bank on carbon capture and storage to help them maintain their status quo on a warming planet.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 12:30 Province to make announcement about photo radar
The province will provide an update on Thursday about its photo radar rules.
Elks to review ownership structure due to financial struggles
The Edmonton Elks have created a five-person special committee to review their ownership structure.
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action, family says
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month, his family says.
Vancouver
Metro Vancouver mayors look to Ottawa for transit funding
Metro Vancouver mayors are expected to call on Ottawa on Thursday for financial help as the region looks to expand its transit system.
Suspicious fire under investigation after camper burned with man sleeping inside: North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties are asking a pair of witnesses to come forward after a suspicious fire sparked outside a camper on the North Shore while a man was sleeping inside.
Training exercise will bring armed soldiers to Vancouver this weekend, military says
It might look frightening, but Vancouver residents are being advised not to be concerned if they hear what sounds like gunfire or see armed military members around a now-closed brewery on the city's west side.