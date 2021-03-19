Advertisement
Ontario's Sunshine List: Here's where some prominent Londoners stand
Canadian $100 dollars bills are seen in this file photo.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario has released its list of the highest paid public sector workers for 2020, and a number of prominent London employees made the list.
In fact, more than 200,000 people saw six-figure salaries in 2020 - a 23 per cent increase from the previous year - and the province says nearly 75 per cent of that growth from the hospital and school board sectors.
Here is where some of the most prominent Londoners stacked up:
- Paul Woods, $569,249.81, London Health Sciences Centre President and Chief Executive Officer
- Sharon Hodgson, $538,892.58, University Of Western Ontario Dean / Lawrence C Tapp Chair of Leadership
- Alan Shepard, $484,000.04, University Of Western Ontario President and Vice-Chancellor
- Gillian Kernaghan, $452,965.83, St. Joseph’s Health Care London President and Chief Executive Officer
- Dr. Christopher Mackie, $414,926.68, Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health
- Dr. Alex Summers, $338,133.68, Middlesex-London Health Unit Associate Medical Officer
- Peter Devlin, $316,566.51, Fanshawe College Of Applied Arts and Technology President
- Lynne Livingstone, $250,961.76, City Of London City Manager
- Stephen Williams, $248,696.97, City Of London - Police Services Chief of Police
- Lori Ann Hamer, $201,590.61, City Of London Fire Chief
- Ed Holder, $145,531.75, City Of London Mayor
None of London's biggest earners even cracked the top 10.
In fact, six of the highest earners - including the highest paid - all work at Ontario Power Generation. You can find the top 10 here.
You can also search the full list here.