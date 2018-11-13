

The Canadian Press





After weeks of delays, the provincial government says Ontario's only outlet for legal recreational cannabis has eliminated its backlog on orders and is back on track.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said Monday the government-run Ontario Cannabis Store is returning to its original delivery time of one to three days after struggling to meet the staggering demand for recreational cannabis since it became legal last month.

The Ontario Cannabis Store launched October 17 and remains the only way for residents in the province to legally purchase recreational cannabis until brick-and-mortar stores are put in place next year.

Ontario's ombudsman has said his office received more than 1,000 complaints about the online store since it opened, related to delivery delays, poor customer service and issues with billing.