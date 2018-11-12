

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario government says the province's only outlet for legal recreational cannabis has eliminated its backlog on orders and is "back on track" when it comes to deliveries.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says the online Ontario Cannabis Store is returning to its original delivery time of one to three days after grappling with delays since recreational cannabis became legal last month.

The government-run website, however, is still posting a notice that orders will be delivered in three to five business days, and says it could take longer due to rotating postal strikes.

The Ontario Cannabis Store launched Oct. 17 and remains the only way for residents in the province to legally purchase recreational cannabis until brick-and-mortar stores are put in place next year.

Ontario's ombudsman has said his office received more than 1,000 complaints about the online store since it opened, related to delivery delays, poor customer service and issues with billing.

Last week, the Ontario Cannabis Store notified its customers of a privacy breach at Canada Post that compromised the personal information of 4,500 people who had placed online orders.