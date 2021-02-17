Advertisement
Driver killed after collision with a horse in Oxford county
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:13AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:14AM EST
File image.
LONDON, ONT. -- A driver has been killed after colliding with a horse that got loose in Oxford County, the collision also left the horse dead.
Around 5:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to Oxford County Road 13 between Norwich Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the reported collision.
An early investigation revealed that a horse was loose on the roadway when it was hit by a vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The horse also died as a result of the collision.
The portion of Oxford County Road 13 remains closed this morning while police investigate.