

Scott Miller, CTV London





There’s been a guilty plea in a March 2018 double murder near Wingham.

Kevin Carter plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Doug and Marian Fischer in a Goderich courtroom Tuesday morning.

The couple were shot and killed in their home on C Line Road near Wingham.

A publication ban that was in place has been lifted.

Carter has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The motive for the shooting was a dispute over the home that Carter shared with his girlfriend Gail, and Gail's parents, Doug and Marian Fischer.

Carter also admitted to sexually assaulting Gail Fischer on the day of the shooting, and pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge in relation to his interaction with his former girlfriend that day.

