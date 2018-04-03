

CTV London





A man accused of killing a man and woman near Wingham last week is facing more charges.

In a Goderich courtroom Tuesday through a video link from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, Kevin Carter, 56, was charged with one count of forcible confinement and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

He was already facing two counts of first degree murder after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on C-Line Road near Bluevale March 29.

A publication ban means the media cannot name any of the victims in this case.

Police say they received a 911 call from inside the home around 8 a.m. on March 29.

They responded to find two people deceased inside the home.

Police say an injured woman at the scene was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

Police say Carter was also arrested on scene without incident.

Carter, who is from Wingham, was remanded back into custody and will appear in person Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Goderich.