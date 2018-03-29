

CTV London





A Wingham man is facing two counts of first degree murder after two people were found dead in a Bluevale area home Thursday.

Huron OPP arrived a a residence on C Line Road around 8 a.m. after a 911 call.

OPP arrested a man at the scene without incident.

Kevin Carter, 56, of Wingham has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

He will appear in court on April 3 in Goderich.

Neighbours say a retired couple and their adult daughter lived at the home where the incident took place.

The injuries to the woman taken to hospital were not considered life threatening. She was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Police say because of a publication ba, information about the victims cannot be released.

They did say that the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.