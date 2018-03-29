Featured
Wingham man charged with two counts of first degree murder
Heavy police presence near Bluevale on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 30, 2018 12:42PM EDT
A Wingham man is facing two counts of first degree murder after two people were found dead in a Bluevale area home Thursday.
Huron OPP arrived a a residence on C Line Road around 8 a.m. after a 911 call.
OPP arrested a man at the scene without incident.
Kevin Carter, 56, of Wingham has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.
He will appear in court on April 3 in Goderich.
Neighbours say a retired couple and their adult daughter lived at the home where the incident took place.
The injuries to the woman taken to hospital were not considered life threatening. She was taken to a local hospital and later released.
Police would not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victims.
Police say because of a publication ba, information about the victims cannot be released.
They did say that the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.