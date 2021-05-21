GODERICH, ONT. -- The sign says it all. Goderich doesn’t want people soaking up the sun on their beach this long weekend.

“Don’t come to Goderich and expect to use the waterfront or the beaches. All the concession booths are closed. There’s no washroom facilities, they’re all closed,” says Goderich Mayor John Grace.

While most Ontario beaches are open for exercise and walking through purposes, Grace says Goderich has decided to actively deter people from coming with signs and fences, and active police and bylaw enforcement this weekend.

“We will enforce the stay-at-home order from the province. We have to. I ask for people to follow the guidelines. Follow the stay-at-home order. Please don’t show up on the Goderich beaches this weekend."

Most other beaches along the Great Lakes shoreline are taking a more passive approach to tourists this long weekend.

Still asking for people not to gather, and to stay within their regions, officials are stopping short of putting up beach closed signs.

In Sauble Beach, they closed down their beaches for 10 days last summer, and feel that was enough to scare beachgoers straight.

“I do believe that everybody will remember that we’re not joking and we’ll close the beach, so we expect them all to just have a really good time, and be safe,” says South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson.

While most beaches plan to fully put the welcome mat out once the stay-at-home order ends on June 2, Goderich may not immediately put their beach closed signs back in storage.

“We might extend a little bit longer, but that will be a council decision next week. We’re looking at everything. The bottom line is we need to keep our community, and our visitors, safe,” says Grace.